SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL is Coming to Alhambra Theatre & Dining

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laughter and Southern charm will take center stage this January as Alhambra Theatre & Dining presents Southern Fried Funeral. Opening January 9, this delightful comedy promises an evening of heartwarming humor and family drama that’s as comforting as a plate of biscuits and gravy.

Set in the small town of New Edinburgh, Mississippi, Southern Fried Funeral invites audiences into the chaos and hilarity of the Frye family as they gather to honor their late patriarch. Packed with witty dialogue, eccentric relatives, and a heaping helping of Southern hospitality, the play is a hilarious exploration of family dynamics, love, and resilience.



“We’re thrilled to kick off 2024 with such a joyful and relatable production,” said Craig Smith, Managing Partner of Alhambra Theatre & Dining. “This show is a celebration of the humor and heart that bind families together, and we know our audiences are going to love it.”



In addition to the stellar performances, Alhambra’s signature dining experience will complement the evening. Guests can savor a mouthwatering menu inspired by Southern cuisine, created by Executive Chef DeJuan Roy. With a commitment to exceptional dining and immersive entertainment, Alhambra continues to redefine the dinner theater experience.



Southern Fried Funeral runs from January 9 through February 9, with performances Tuesday through Sunday evenings and weekend matinees. Tickets are on sale now and include a three-course meal along with the show.

Comments