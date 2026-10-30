Review: FEEDING BEATRICE at Players By The Sea

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There is something exciting about a production that embraces the unusual and invites the audience into a world that is a little unsettling. With its Florida premiere, "Feeding Beatrice" offers just that opportunity, with a production that makes a strong impression through its visual presentation and the atmosphere created. The Halloween season allows us to embrace the darker side of storytelling and "Feeding Beatrice" delivers a gothic tale that feels right at home this time of year.

Written by Kristen Greenidge, "Feeding Beatrice" follows June and Lurie, a young Black couple who believe they have found their dream home in a bit of a fixer upper. However, it seems like their new home comes with a bit of a problem, a mysterious young woman named Beatrice who appears to have no intention of leaving. Blending horror, dark humor, and social commentary, the play explores race, privilege, and the American Dream.

One of the production's greatest strengths is its design. It is held on the Players By The Sea's Studio Stage. A small, intimate, black box venue. The flexibility of his space allows Players By The Sea to create a different layout of seating and staging for each production. For "Feeding Beatrice" as audiences enter the space there are three different seating areas to choose from, with the set basically going through the middle of the three. It is guaranteed that no matter the seating section you chose, you would have a spectacular view and truly be immersed in the production. The scenic design by Bradley Akers, lighting design by Gabriel Neil Barnert and sound design by GoldenStage Productions all work together perfectly to establish the world of the play and provide an effective backdrop for the events that unfold.

At the center of the production is Beatrice, played by Cate Frostman, whose portrayal stands out among the four person cast. Frostman brings a compelling presence to the role with a performance that helps anchor the story, drawing the audience's attention whenever she takes the stage. Frostman performs with an intriguing balance in her portrayal of Beatrice. Blending a sweet, innocent, childlike spirit with an eerie, commanding presence. This contrast makes her performance of Beatrice all the more captivating as you never quite know what is lying beneath the surface of her innocent demeanor.

With a cast of four, each performer plays an important role in bringing the story to life. For some members of the cast, "Feeding Beatrice" marks an introduction to the world of theatre, and taking on a production of this nature is no small undertaking. Brittany Myrick makes her theatrical debut as June and Anthony Green takes the stage for his second theatrical production as Leroy. Blending a cast of newcomers and joining the experience of Darvin Nelson as Lurie and Frostman (Beatrice) brings a blend of perspective and experience, with each cast member adding to the production's overall dynamic.

For audiences drawn to unconventional theatrical stories, the production offers an opportunity to experience a distinctive piece of theatre running through October 31 at Players By The Sea. CLICK HERE FOR INFO

Photos by GoldenCanvas Media

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