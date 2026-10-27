Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION Comes to Jacksonville This October
The production, created by the producers of THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, will perform in the intimate Terry Theatre.
THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION will come to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts' Terry Theatre for one performance on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
The new concert production celebrates the music and legacy of The Carpenters, the sibling duo of Karen and Richard Carpenter, through live performances, storytelling, and a full band. The show stars vocalist and actress Christina Hélène Braa, who will perform selections from the duo's catalog of pop classics.
Created by the team behind the internationally acclaimed production The Simon & Garfunkel Story, THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK features some of the group's best-known recordings, including "We've Only Just Begun," "(They Long to Be) Close to You," "Rainy Days and Mondays," "Superstar," and "Top of the World."
"The music of The Carpenters has a unique ability to transport people back to some of life's most meaningful moments," said Dean Elliott, creator and director of the production. "These songs are woven into the soundtrack of so many lives."
The concert combines musical performances with stories celebrating the duo's career and enduring influence on popular music.
THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION will take place at the Terry Theatre at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
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