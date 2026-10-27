THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION Comes to Jacksonville This October

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THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION will come to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts' Terry Theatre for one performance on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The new concert production celebrates the music and legacy of The Carpenters, the sibling duo of Karen and Richard Carpenter, through live performances, storytelling, and a full band. The show stars vocalist and actress Christina Hélène Braa, who will perform selections from the duo's catalog of pop classics.

Created by the team behind the internationally acclaimed production The Simon & Garfunkel Story, THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK features some of the group's best-known recordings, including "We've Only Just Begun," "(They Long to Be) Close to You," "Rainy Days and Mondays," "Superstar," and "Top of the World."

"The music of The Carpenters has a unique ability to transport people back to some of life's most meaningful moments," said Dean Elliott, creator and director of the production. "These songs are woven into the soundtrack of so many lives."

The concert combines musical performances with stories celebrating the duo's career and enduring influence on popular music.

THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION will take place at the Terry Theatre at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 04 Hrs 57 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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