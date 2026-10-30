INNER CIRCLE to Perform at REGGAE SOUND SPLASH FEST in Clearwater

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Grammy Award-winning reggae legends Inner Circle will bring their hits, including "Bad Boys" and "Sweat (A La La La La Long)," to Coachman Park in Clearwater, Florida. Inner Circle is performing at The BayCare Sound as part of Reggae Sound Splash Fest with The Legendary Wailers featuring Julian Junior Marvin, Third World and Ska-Talites on Sunday, November 15 at 4 pm.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for their certified Platinum Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and is the theme song of the popular television series *COPS*. Another hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long) is certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release. Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating over 56 years of playing reggae music together all over the world and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

“We are thrilled to perform in downtown Clearwater and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music to our fans,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of InnerCircle. This show is part of Inner Circle's Tour across the World.

Tickets for Reggae Sound Splash Fest are now on sale starting at $25 and a limited number of Elevated Sound Upgrades priced at $125 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or online.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 18 Hrs 49 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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