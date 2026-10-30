Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
INNER CIRCLE to Perform at REGGAE SOUND SPLASH FEST in Clearwater
The Grammy Award-winning reggae legends will share the bill with The Legendary Wailers, Third World, and Ska-Talites at Coachman Park.
Grammy Award-winning reggae legends Inner Circle will bring their hits, including "Bad Boys" and "Sweat (A La La La La Long)," to Coachman Park in Clearwater, Florida. Inner Circle is performing at The BayCare Sound as part of Reggae Sound Splash Fest with The Legendary Wailers featuring Julian Junior Marvin, Third World and Ska-Talites on Sunday, November 15 at 4 pm.
Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for their certified Platinum Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and is the theme song of the popular television series *COPS*. Another hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long) is certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release. Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating over 56 years of playing reggae music together all over the world and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.
“We are thrilled to perform in downtown Clearwater and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music to our fans,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of InnerCircle. This show is part of Inner Circle's Tour across the World.
Tickets for Reggae Sound Splash Fest are now on sale starting at $25 and a limited number of Elevated Sound Upgrades priced at $125 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or online.
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