RISE Will Bring the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica to The Miramar Cultural Center
The two-hour gala features live music, vocal ensembles, and eight choreographic works celebrating Caribbean heritage.
Rise: Rituals of Home, Heritage and Thanksgiving, a performance by the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica will take place on Friday, October 30 at the Miramar Cultural Center. The two-hour gala performance by the internationally renowned National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) starts at 8pm.
This landmark presentation showcases the company's world-class artistry and unique fusion of modern dance, classical technique, and traditional Afro-Caribbean folk forms. Rise is a cultural event designed to celebrate identity, resilience, and rhythms that unite us, through exceptional choreography, live music, and vocal ensembles. It promises an unforgettable encounter with Caribbean Heritage, alive, evolving, and deeply rooted.
“Rise” will feature eight major works from the National Dance Theatre Company repertoire, demonstrating artistic excellence, cultural relevance, and diverse choreographic styles:
Ritual of the Sunrise (1998) - Dance expression of renewal, awakening, and celebrating cultural identity through movement.
Traddin' (2013) - A vibrant arrangement of traditional folk songs featuring live musicians and vocalists.
Home (2025) – Contemporary dance piece exploring belonging, migration, and memory.
Drumming Interlude - Live Afro-Caribbean percussion highlighting ancestral rhythms
Ascending (2025) - A new work with choreography symbolizing growth, transformation, and collective uplift.
Bloom (2025): On Earth as it is in Heaven - A contemporary dance work.
Don't Leave Me (2013) - A deeply emotional contemporary piece blending theater and dance.
Kumina (1971) – A cornerstone of NDTC's repertoire, Dance rooted in Afro-Jamaican rituals for mourning, healing, and thanksgiving, featuring the “Warrick” (stick play).
These works create a dynamic experience that moves from the quiet ritual of dawn to the vibrant energy of cultural celebration blending folk traditions, classical forms, live folklore singing, contemporary dance, and ancestral drumming. The performance concludes with Kumina, a masterwork by NDTC co-founder Prof. The Hon. Rex Nettleford.
This can't miss show is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Vice Mayor Carson “Eddy” Edwards.
The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Tickets for the Friday, October 30 show start at $56.
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