Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

BATMAN Comes to Symphony Halls to Celebrate 35th Anniversary Photo 1 BATMAN Comes to Symphony Halls to Celebrate 35th Anniversary
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, December 10 Photo 2 FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, December 10
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards
Student Blog: Why Arts Education? Photo 4 Student Blog: Why Arts Education?

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, Dece Photo
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, December 10

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Christmas with C.S. Lewis at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in the Terry Theatre on Sunday, December 10, 2023 for two shows, at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m.

2
Organist Paul Jacobs To Premiere Liebermanns ORGAN CONCERTO With Jacksonville Symphony in Photo
Organist Paul Jacobs To Premiere Liebermann's ORGAN CONCERTO With Jacksonville Symphony in September

GRAMMY Award-winning American organist Paul Jacobs will open the Jacksonville Symphony season with a world premiere of distinguished American composer Lowell Liebermann' s Organ Concerto under the baton of music director Courtney Lewis.

3
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE In Concert Announced At Jacksonville Center for the Perf Photo
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE In Concert Announced At Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Don't miss the all-new national tour coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 27, at 7:00 pm, to bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

4
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraines SNOW WHIT Photo
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS, January 7

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 p.m.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Jacksonville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Hippodrome Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars Show
Lyric Theatre (8/04-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcade Games Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/03-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Latest No Wagering Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You