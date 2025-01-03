MAMMA MIA! Begins Next Week At The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The FSCJ Artist Series will present MAMMA MIA! in Jacksonville, January 7th through the 12th, 2025, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

Limited tickets are still available with best availability Tue., Jan. 7, Wed., Jan. 8, Thur., Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 12, 6:30 pm show. Visit fscjartistseries.org or call 904-632-5000 for tickets.

Comments