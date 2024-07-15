Linda Purl to Star in MAME: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL IN CONCERT at the Florida Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two of Jacksonville's most prominent nonprofit arts organizations, the Florida Theatre and Theatre Jacksonville, in a joint venture, are producing an "in concert" production of the Broadway musical Mame for two performances at the newly restored Florida Theatre on Saturday, August 24th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 25th, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $38.50, $53, and $73; and are on sale now at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available at $200 each and will include the closing night party.

With a book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee, and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, Mame is based on the bestselling novel Auntie Mame by Patrick Dennis. Set in mid-20th century New York City, Mame Dennis is an eccentric bohemian with wealthy friends, whose fabulous life is interrupted by the arrival of the young son of her late brother. The plot covers their adventures from the beginning of the Depression through WWII with a score that boasts We Need a Little Christmas, Bosom Buddies, If He Walked Into My Life, and Mame, one of the best-known title songs of the American Musical Theatre. The original production opened on Broadway in 1966 starring Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur, winning multiple Tony awards and running for a phenomenal 1,508 performances.

This "in concert" production will feature a full orchestra with 25 musicians on stage, with the 30 chorus members standing behind the orchestra, and the 16 principal cast members downstage in front of the orchestra. The principal cast members will be in concert dress, with props and costume touches.

Two Jacksonville natives are two of the three featured guest performers in this production:

· Linda Purl is Mame. Linda is an award-winning star of Broadway, film and television. She is best known for her screen roles as Fonzie's girlfriend Ashley Pfister on Happy Days, Pam Beesly's mother Helene on The Office, and Ben Matlock's daughter Charlene on Matlock.

· Jacksonville native, Dorothy Bishop is Mame's best friend Vera Charles. Dorothy is best known in New York City for her long-running cabaret hit The Dozen Divas Show and for appearing in the first Broadway national tour of Terrence McNally's Master Class opposite Faye Dunaway. Click here for her photo and bio.

· Jacksonville native, Joey Chancey is the Music Director and Conductor. His Broadway credits include An American in Paris; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Gigi; Annie; and the Broadway national tours of La Cage Aux Folles and A Chorus Line. Click here for his photo and bio.

· Jean Tait is the Director. Her credits include Hello Dolly!, Saving Grace, Over the River and Through the Woods, Over the Tavern, Steel Magnolias, and others at Theatre Jacksonville. She also has directed numerous musical reviews with Sarah Boone, Donna McKechnie, Amanda McBroom, and Linda Purl. Click here for her photo and bio.

According to Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre, this project is important for Jacksonville and the Northeast Florida cultural community because it expands the schedules of the Florida Theatre and Theatre Jacksonville at a time of year that has historically been under-programmed. "It is an opportunity for the Florida Theatre to expand its impact and be more involved with the local acting community," said Saisselin. "In addition, it is a rare opportunity for the best local performers to perform on the historic stage of the Florida Theatre."

According to Sarah Boone, Executive Director of Theatre Jacksonville, it fills a niche in the market; nobody else is producing a "Broadway in Concert" series, and there is no Broadway programming at that time of year. "It provides more work for local actors, musicians, and technicians. And performing onstage with a full orchestra, which does not happen very often, will be thrilling for our local actors," said Boone. "Through this partnership with Florida Theatre, Theatre Jacksonville will expand its impact on a larger stage in a bigger venue. It is all very exciting."

