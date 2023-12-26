Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Jacksonville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jocelyn Geronimo - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 42%

Arienne Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 27%

Curtis Williams - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 18%

Kacy Hope - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 13%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Curtis Williams - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 21%

Loren Smyth - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 21%

Joy Smith - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre Jacksonville 18%

The Costume Crew - SISTER ACT - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience 16%

Dori Emerson Lloyd - HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND - Star Center Theatre 11%

The Costume Crew - NO EXIT - WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION - Lumen Repertory Theatre 11%

The Costume Crew - VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lee Hamby - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 24%

Sherrie Provence - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 24%

Christian St John - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 23%

Daniel Austin - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 12%

Missy Schmotzer - LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE - Limelight Theatre 12%

Erik DeCicco - CABARET - Theatre Jacksonville 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Andrea McCook - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 18%

Beth Lambert - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 16%

Kacy Hope - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 13%

Christian St John - TROUBLE IN MIND - Star Center Theatre 12%

Bradley Akers - DOUBT - Theatre Jacksonville 10%

Hazel Robinson - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Limelight Theatre 10%

Rhonda Wilson - HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND - Star Center Theatre 9%

Brian Niece - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 4%

David Buchman - OLEANNA - Limelight Theatre 3%

Brian Niece - SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%

Brian Niece - VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 22%

ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 18%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Star Center Theatre 14%

THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 10%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 9%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Limelight Theatre 9%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 9%

NO EXIT - WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%

SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Doak - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 22%

Carl Libertore - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 20%

Saraevelyn Bergin - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 16%

Johnny Pettegrew - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 16%

Gabriel Barnert - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 15%

Samantha Catone - LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE - Limelight Theatre 6%

Mike Livingston - NO EXIT - WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jeff Dodd - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 23%

Anthony Felton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 19%

Jeff Dodd - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 18%

Ben Beck - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 18%

Erin Barnes - MURDER BALLAD - ABET 13%

Jeff Dodd - HOLIDAY HALLELUJAH - Limelight Theatre 9%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 18%

THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 17%

BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 13%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 10%

JERSEY BOYS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 10%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 10%

PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 8%

XANADU - ABET 6%

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE - Limelight Theatre 5%

BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre 47%

NO EXIT - WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION - Lumen Repertory Theatre 31%

SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 22%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jonny O'Leary - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 14%

Tradina Thomas - BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre 14%

Chad Boyd - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 12%

Steven Amburgey - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 9%

Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 8%

Gary Baker - XANADU - ABET 7%

Mitchell Wohl - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 6%

Zach Rivera - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 5%

Bradley Akers - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 5%

Cole Marshall - PIPPEN - Theatre Jacksonville 4%

Shauna Clark - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 5 & Dime 4%

Ron Shreve - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 3%

Matt Michael - JERSEY BOYS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

Pete Clapsis - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 2%

CAITI marlowe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow burn theatre 1%

Nick Anastasia - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn theatre 1%

Nick Anastasia - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre 1%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Moran Theatre Times Union Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sherrie Provence - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 23%

Amanda Edwards - TROUBLE IN MIND - Star Center Theatre 18%

Daniel Austin - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 12%

Bill Rains - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 11%

Cameron Hodges - OLEANNA - Limelight Theatre 9%

Kathryn Kuhn - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 8%

Jas Abramowitz - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre Jacksonville 6%

Brian Niece - VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%

Mary Schubert - OLEANNA - Limelight Theatre 5%

Kate McManus - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 3%

Jas Abramowitz - DOUBT - Theatre Jacksonville 2%



Best Play

ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 28%

THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 15%

CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 12%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 11%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Star Center Theatre 8%

HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND - Star Center Theatre 6%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Limelight Theatre 6%

NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%

OLEANNA - Limelight Theatre 4%

SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%

VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 2%

LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC - Theatre Jacksonville 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rob O'Leary - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre 25%

Tyler Hammond - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 24%

Michelle Kindy - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 18%

Rob O'Leary - LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE - Limelight Theatre 12%

Rob O'Leary - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 11%

Daniel Dungan - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bradley Cooper - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 78%

Brian Niece - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 17%

Brian Niece - VINCENT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashton Couper - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre 32%

Arienne Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 15%

Angelica Miller - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre 13%

Renee Riso - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 12%

Bo Strange - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre 10%

Leanne Gullo - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 9%

Aly Blakewell - PIPPIN - Theatre Jacksonville 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brandon Hall - KING LIZ - Star Center Theatre 19%

Emily Layt - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 15%

Chad Boyd - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Limelight Theatre 14%

Katie Johnson - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 11%

Cathy O'Brien - CLUE - Theatre Jacksonville 10%

Mitchell Wohl - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre 8%

Christie Davis - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre 7%

Josh Andrews - NO EXIT - Lumen Repertory Theatre 7%

Pete Clapsis - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Alhambra Theatre and Dining 6%

Mike Niedzwicki - SHAKESBEER - Lumen Repertory Theatre 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PUFFS - Theatre Jacksonville 50%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Star Center Theatre 32%

ANNE AND EMMITT - Star Center Theatre 17%

