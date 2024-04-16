R&B Groups En Vogue and After 7 Come to Miramar Cultural Center Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mother's Day is almost here, tickets to the En Vogue and After 7 concert on Friday, May 17 are a great gift idea for the special person in your life. This legendary night of R&B performances, nostalgia and dancing will start at 8pm at Miramar Cultural Center/ ArtsPark.

The iconic R&B group En Vogue will be performing their chart topping hits including “Don't Let Go (Love)”, “My Lovin” and “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”. En Vogue has sold over 20 million albums worldwide to date.

After 7, the platinum- selling R&B group are known for their infectious melodies and soulful vocals that include “Ready or Not”, “Heat Of The Moment” and “Can't Stop” have over three decades of chart topping hits.

En Vogue and After 7 will deliver a musical experience that transcends time, transporting audiences to the golden era of R&B. The event is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Commissioner Yvette Colbourne. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.

Commissioner Yvette Colbourne commented, "I am honored to host such a remarkable night of music and entertainment at the Miramar Cultural Center. En Vogue and After 7 are true icons of the industry, and I look forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with the community. Get ready to groove the night away!"

Miramar Cultural Center /ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place. Tickets prices are $125, $75 and $55. Tickets to this legendary R&B Night can be purchased at MiramarCulturalCenter.org or https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/32051356/en-vogue-after-7-miramar-miramar-cultural-center-theatre?country=US&language=en.