Jerk and Curry Music Festival Comes to the Francis Field This Month

Enjoy live musical performances at the 5th Annual Jerk and Curry Music Festival on Saturday, September 24 at the Francis Field. The family friendly outdoor event for all ages will showcase reggae artists including Inner Circle,Anthony B, Pato Banton and Everton Blender and more. Attendees will enjoy jerk and curry cuisine and an amazing taste of the islands. Doors open and performances will start at 2 pm and go until 10pm. The Francis Field is located at 25 West Castillo Drive in St. Augustine.

The event is organized by One Caribbean Inc. "Our mission is to build alliances that will promote collaborative endeavors within the Caribbean culture focusing on commerce, food, music and family enrichment which will empower and motivate the growth of our Caribbean community in North Florida socially, culturally and economically. We look forward to a great turnout for the family games, food, fun and live music," said concert organizer One Caribbean.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 5thAnnual Jerk and Curry Music Festival include:

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boysand Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

Anthony B,brings a high energy, engaging performance style to fans that relate to his lyrics and song writing both revolutionary and entertaining.

Pato Banton, Grammy nominated reggae legend that has recorded and toured the world with The English Beat, Steel Pulse, UB40 and Sting(just to name a few).

Everton Blender, Jamaican reggae signer known for his smooth, crooning, tenor vocals, up-tempo arrangements and spiritually uplifting themes, successfully bridging the gap between roots reggae and dance hall.