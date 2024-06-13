JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Begins This Month At Alhambra Theatre and Dining

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to be swept away on a vibrant and unforgettable journey as the Alhambra Theatre and Dining presents the timeless classic, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," opening on June 20, 2024.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, and timeless songs including "Any Dream Will Do" and "Go, Go, Go Joseph".

"We are thrilled to bring this beloved musical to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre and Dining," said Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra. "With its timeless story and unforgettable music, 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Get ready for an evening of joy, laughter, and inspiration!"

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs at the Alhambra from June 20, 2024 through August 11, 2024. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.

