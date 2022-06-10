Hippodrome Theatre's New Works Festival 2022 Celebrates Florida Playwrights

The Hippodrome Theatre has announced open submissions for its Third Annual New Works Festival. Floridian playwrights are invited to submit their scripts by August 1, 2022. A panel of theater professionals will choose three plays to develop and showcase in staged readings open to the public November 4-5.

Started in 2020, The Hippodrome Theatre's annual New Works Festival supports narrative voices through the development and exploration of plays in traditional and experimental formats representing the diverse landscape of artists in Florida and their stories which reveal the American experience based on the kaleidoscope of identity. We support all innovative and thought-provoking material, formats, and styles.

Some of our selected plays have included the eco-feminist meditation on climate change in Jessica Farr's experimental "King Tide"; an investigation of the cycle of incarceration and justice through the eyes of a teen African-American boy in "Terrence" as explored through the hip-hop poetry of Gainesville native Terrence Jackson which he adapted for the stage with Jane Edwards; and an innovative-format play that takes a magical look at motherhood and LGBTQ+ identity and acceptance in Monica Cross' "The Changeling".

Submissions must be received by August 1, 2022 at 12 p.m.

Winners will be announced September 1, 2022.

Development, rehearsals, and performances from

October 31 - Nov 5, 2022.

For more information visit https://thehipp.org/new-works-festival/ or contact HippPlayFest@gmail.com