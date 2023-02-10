Hippodrome Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS

The Hippodrome Theatre is presents Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, March 10-26; Previews March 8-9.

In this brilliant comedy, cultures, and gardens clash to turn well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to the well-established Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of class, privilege, and entitlement. The riotous results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

Find more information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224280®id=129&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthehipp.org%2Fnative-gardens%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.