Hippodrome Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS

In this brilliant comedy, cultures, and gardens clash to turn well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies.

Feb. 10, 2023  

The Hippodrome Theatre is presents Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, March 10-26; Previews March 8-9.

In this brilliant comedy, cultures, and gardens clash to turn well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to the well-established Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of class, privilege, and entitlement. The riotous results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

