FSCJ Artist Series And The Nathan H. Wilson Center For The Arts Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Youth Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Florida State College at Jacksonville High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience is celebrating its 18th year providing theatre opportunities to 6th-12th graders in the First Coast area. This summer, from July 19 through July 28, more than 70 student performers and technicians will present Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The Summer Musical Theatre Experience (SMTE) provides the opportunity for local area high school students to work hands-on with some of the highest recognized local theatre professionals at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts to prepare for this production.

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

This "tale as old as time" is filled with spectacular costume and set opportunities or, even more simply staged, Disney's Beauty and the Beast offers a great opportunity to bring the entire community together for family theatre at its best. Appropriate for all audiences and groups.

Tickets

$20 for Florida State College at Jacksonville students and employees (limit 2 with each valid ID) $25 for Non FSCJ Students/Children 12 and under, public and private schools as well as colleges (college ID required), Seniors 55+ years of age and Military (Limited to four discounted tickets. A valid military ID is required.). Group rates for 10+ people are available by calling our Group Sales Department at (904) 632-5050.

For tickets to Disney's Beauty and the Beast, purchase online at fscjartistseries.org. To order tickets by phone, call the Artist Series Box Office at (904) 632-5000, M-Thurs. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fri 10 am – 1 p.m. or the Wilson Center for the Arts Box Office at (904) 646-2222, Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Comments