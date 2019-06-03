Clint Black Brings 30th Anniversary Tour To Thrasher-Horne Center

Clint Black' Still...Killin' Time 30th Anniversary Tour is coming to the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8 PM. This event is sponsored in part by Allegro in Fleming Island, FL and 94.1 FM Jax Country.

After 30 years of 'killin' time,' Clint Black is ready to celebrate. The multi-million selling country icon is embarking on a tour commemorating the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album Killin' Time, which all but altered the landscape of country music. Three decades later, Clint remains humble as ever about the massive influence he has had on the genre.

Clint's staggering career speaks for itself. He surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of '89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin' Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the '90s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "Where Are You Now," "When My Ship Comes In," "A Good Run of Bad Luck," "Summer's Comin'," "Like the Rain" and "Nothin' But the Taillights," part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era. Along the way, he's earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, won a GRAMMY Award, countless Country Music Association, American Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Clint Black has written and produced songs for Hasbro's children's shows and in 2010 and 2012 starred in the films Flicka 2 and Flicka: Country Pride, the latter with his wife and daughter. In 2015 released On Purpose, his first studio album of new material in nearly a decade. He dedicated the album to his father, who passed away in 2012. Now, with the 30th anniversary of Killin' Time approaching, Clint has earned the right to sit back, and let his body of work speak for itself.

Tickets for Clint Black are currently on Thrasher-Horne Center Member pre-sale. They will be available to the public starting Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 AM. Prices range from $49-$89 with all fees included. Tickets and more information can be found at (904) 276-6815 ext. 1 or online at THcenter.org.





