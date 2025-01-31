News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CALMING THE MAN Comes to Gainesville's Acrosstown Repertory Theatre

Performances run Feb. 7-9.

By: Jan. 31, 2025
CALMING THE MAN Comes to Gainesville's Acrosstown Repertory Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Playwright Anthony Lamarr White is on a mission to develop a National Collective of Theatres to promote the importance of Black History Month by producing Calming the Man during "Black History Month 2026. To initiate his mission, White, in collaboration with director Ryan Travis, a University of Florida theatre professor, filmmaker, and creator of Arcable Productions, will present Calming the Man Feb. 7-9 at Gainesville's Acrosstown Repertory Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour
OCT to Present DADDY LONG LEGS: From Screen to Stage at the Marion Theatre
Video: Watch the Finale of Next On Stage: Season 5
PETER PAN National Tour Flies Into Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts In February

"Calming the Man is set in 1976 during the USA's Bicentennial. In 2026, we'll celebrate 250 years, so I'm pitching Calming the Man as an "African-American Bicentennial drama," White said. "The play offers an examination of four generations of Black men, as well as explore the roots of the "mythical" angry Black man and why he's angry."

White said he hopes the play will start conversations about how far America has come in regards to race during the past 50 years and how best to move forward. "I'm proposing a collective of theatre to produce Calming the Man during Black History Month 2026 to send a powerful message about why DEI and Black History Month are necessary," he explained.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos