CALMING THE MAN Comes to Gainesville's Acrosstown Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playwright Anthony Lamarr White is on a mission to develop a National Collective of Theatres to promote the importance of Black History Month by producing Calming the Man during "Black History Month 2026. To initiate his mission, White, in collaboration with director Ryan Travis, a University of Florida theatre professor, filmmaker, and creator of Arcable Productions, will present Calming the Man Feb. 7-9 at Gainesville's Acrosstown Repertory Theatre.

"Calming the Man is set in 1976 during the USA's Bicentennial. In 2026, we'll celebrate 250 years, so I'm pitching Calming the Man as an "African-American Bicentennial drama," White said. "The play offers an examination of four generations of Black men, as well as explore the roots of the "mythical" angry Black man and why he's angry."

White said he hopes the play will start conversations about how far America has come in regards to race during the past 50 years and how best to move forward. "I'm proposing a collective of theatre to produce Calming the Man during Black History Month 2026 to send a powerful message about why DEI and Black History Month are necessary," he explained.

Comments