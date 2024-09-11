Broadway In Jacksonville Open House Announced At The Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The FSCJ Artist Series is having the 24/25 Broadway in Jacksonville Season Kick Off open house event at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Sept. 16th from 5 – 7 p.m.

All are welcome to the Season Kick Off Event. It will be the perfect evening for families and theatre lovers!

Subscribers will be able to pick up season tickets, make exchanges, buy additional tickets for the series and other FSCJ Artist Series events, and “test drive” seats. Attendees will be able to purchase any available seat for subscription during the event as well as tickets for other FSCJ Artist Series events.

Enjoy live music from Bold City Classic and a Special Guest performance from Les Misérables. There will also be food trucks, cash bar and prizes!

Phoenix Best who played the part of Éponine in Les Misérables on Broadway will perform.

Phoenix Best (Éponine) Phoenix is thrilled to be back on the barricade for the third time! Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Alana Beck), The Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winning Revival of The Color Purple (Swing). National Tour: 2017 North American Tour of Les Misérables (Éponine). Other Theatre: World Premier of A.D. 16, Olney Theatre Center (Mary), Dreamgirls, TUTS (Deena Jones), Macbeth In Stride, ART (Witch). TV/Film: The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Nicole), Twisted Assistant (Stella), Love Life (Ogechi), Estella Scrooge (Mercy & Charity), From Sea To Rising Sea (Lu).

Comments