A CHRISTMAS CAROL Tickets Go On Sale Today at Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Charles Dickens' most beloved holiday story, A Christmas Carol, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center). Tickets will go on sale Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol from Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy.

Woven throughout this classic tale are beautiful new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday songs such as "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Wassail Wassail," "Good Christian Men Rejoice," "Away in a Manger," "Greensleeves," "The Boar's Head Carol" and many more. Featuring a cast of 23 performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences cherish this sumptuous holiday classic. ﻿

In this adaptation for the stage, one actor plays Ebenezer Scrooge. Each of the 23-member ensemble supports both the story and the music with exceptional ensemble singing and dancing, while each taking on a significant character as the story unfolds. The current directors and designers of this production do not attempt to stray from Charles Jones' original concept. As stewards of the production they strive to convey to each company of players the integrity and the magic that are intrinsic to the piece.﻿

Tickets are on sale Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.