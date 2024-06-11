The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Will Host Public Prop Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will hold a first of its kind Prop Sale June 26 – 28, 2024 at the Lemp Brewery Warehouse (3500 Lemp Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118). For over 50 years The Rep has procured its collection of theatrical props, and with over 16,000 square feet of prop storage stuffed to the rafters, it is time for items to find new loving homes so the theater can make room for new and exciting acquisitions.

The Rep’s Prop Sale is perfect for antique aficionados, theater history fans, and those looking for the next conversation piece for their home. Everything from pink flamingos to carousel horses, jukeboxes, Singer sewing machines, HUNDREDS of chairs, a 5-piece cheetah luggage set, even a prop Tommy Gun in a violin case and so much more are available at can’t beat it prices. Own a part of theatre history and find the one thing you never knew you always wanted!

Located at the Lemp Brewery Warehouse spaces (3500 Lemp Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118), the Prop Sale is open to the public the following dates and times:

Wednesday, June 26, 12 - 7pm

Thursday, June 27, 12 - 7pm

Friday, June 28, 8am - 3pm

Saturday, June 29, 8am - 3pm

All sales are final and sold in “as is” condition. Payment by cash or credit card preferred. All sales are cash and carry, items will not be held for pickup without full payment and must be removed from The Warehouse the day of purchase. For further questions, please contact The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Props Department at props@repstl.org.

