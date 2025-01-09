News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Benjamin Jackson R-Rated Comedy Hypnotist Show Comes to the Saenger Theater Next Month

The performance is on February 8th, 2025.

By: Jan. 09, 2025
The Benjamin Jackson R-Rated Comedy Hypnotist Show Comes to the Saenger Theater Next Month Image
The Benjamin Jackson R-Rated Comedy Hypnotist Show will be on stage at Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater on February 8th, 2025.

The event is a wildly entertaining, audience participation show that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats, as hypnotized volunteers take part in hilarious comedy skits. Benjamin combines music, audience participation, and comedy to create a whole lot of fun and laughter. As one of the only African-American hypnotists in America, Jackson has garnished over 100,000 followers and millions of video views on his channels.

Doors will open at 7:00 PM and show will start at 8:00 PM

Tickets range from $18-$35 plus fees.




