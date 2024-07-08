THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to Biloxi Little Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Biloxi Little Theatre will open its 78th season with the Mississippi Gulf Coast premiere of THE COLOR PURPLE - THE MUSICAL! Performances run September 6 - 15, 2024.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.

With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. It premiered at the Alliance Theatre Company in Atlanta, Georgia and opened on Broadway on November 1, 2005, where it was nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The London off-West End production moved to Broadway in 2015, winning the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical.

This show contains adult content. We're sorry, but children under the age of 6 will not be admitted. Tickets are non-refundable but may be exchanged for another performance if space is available. Doors open one hour prior to curtain, please arrive early to pick out your seat(s). Snacks and beverages are available. Cash and debit/credit accepted.

