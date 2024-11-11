Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Returns to Landers Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will return with a reimagined edition of The Greatest Show On Earth. This iconic production, designed to entertain today’s families, brings together 75 performers from 18 different nationalities, showcasing over 50 exhilarating circus acts in a fast-paced, action-packed two-hour show. The all-new Ringling will be at Landers Center from January 10-12, 2025.

This isn’t just any circus. This is The Greatest Show On Earth that blends breathtaking stunts, high-energy performances, and laugh-out-loud moments that keep everyone on the edge of their seats. This all-new Ringling production is for everyone, from kids to grandparents, making it the perfect family entertainment experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the circus, there is no other show like this to create lasting family memories.

Fans can expect to be fully immersed in a 360-degree viewing experience that brings the action to life all around them. The arena floor becomes the ultimate playground, where gravity-defying stunts and thrilling performances unfold right before their eyes. Audiences will leave the show feeling inspired and believing that anything is possible. They’ll witness real people who have dedicated their lives to perfecting their talent, performing acts unique only to Ringling.

