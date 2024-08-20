NOISES OFF Comes to New Stage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Noises Off by Michael Frayn is coming to New Stage Theatre next month. Performances will run September 10 – September 22, 2024

The comedy where everyone gets caught in the act!

A touring troupe’s flop of a play revolves and devolves into comedy chaos in this multi-award-winning play within a play. Doors slam, sardines fly, and trousers drop in Michael Frayn’s side-splitting British farce about a theatre company desperately trying to get their act together. Both onstage and backstage, chaos reigns for a troupe of floundering actors whose forgotten lines, misplaced props, and steamy romantic entanglements make it nearly impossible for the show to go on. An uproarious love letter to the theater, Noises Off is a peek behind the curtain—where everything that can go wrong, does!

Recommended for ages 14+.

