Lightwire Theater Will Perform A VERY ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS This December

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Lightwire Theater will present its touring production of A Very Electric Christmas at the Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts in Meridian, Mississippi. The single performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2026, with showtime set for 11:30 a.m.

Created by Lightwire Theater co-founders Ian Carney and Corbin Popp, the holiday stage production utilizes electroluminescent wire paired with complete darkness to tell its story. The narrative centers on a young bird named Max who gets separated from his family while migrating south for the winter, taking him on a journey to the North Pole. The performance features neon-lit visual characters including dancing nutcrackers, mischievous mice, and caroling worms, set to a musical soundtrack of holiday classics from Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky.

The stage cast includes lightwire puppeteers and dancers operating the specialized suits in total blackout conditions. Pre-show holiday activities under the banner "Glow Before the Show" will take place in the venue lobby preceding the performance.

Admission for the event is free of charge to the public. Seating arrangements, venue directions, and additional details are available directly through the MSU Riley Center official website and the local staging page at Our Meridian Events.

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