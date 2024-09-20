LITTLE WOMEN Comes to New Stage Theatre in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Women, The Broadway Musical is coming to New Stage Theatre next year. Performances will run March 25-April 6, 2025. The musical features a book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March, each determined to live life on their own terms. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit! The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love – the sounds of a young America finding its voice. Recommended for ages 11+.

Comments