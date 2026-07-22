Broadway in Jackson 2026/2027 Season Includes JERSEY BOYS, BEETLEJUICE, & More

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Thalia Mara Hall’s Broadway in Jackson lineup for the ‘26-’27 season was announced earlier this month - the venue’s first full season lineup since extensive renovations and repairs were completed following mold and water damage discovered in late 2024.

Opening the season this year is Jersey Boys at the end of September. Jersey Boys is the Tony Award-winning jukebox musical that follows the Four Seasons from formation to breakup and features many of the group’s biggest hits, as told in four “seasons” by a different member of the band. Following Jersey Boys in December will be Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.

The longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry at over 40 years on the road, it is a Christmas spectacle that features a collection of Christmas hits performed by 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments in the style of Mannheim Steamroller, the alias of musician Chip Davis.

Season add-on The Price Is Right Live! will pick up in March, a non-televised version of the game show featuring audience members picked at random from a pre-show submission list and the games you know and love from the iconic TV show, with a celebrity host to bring it all together.

In April, the North American tour of the percussion group STOMP will take the stage and perform a variety of selections from hiphop to jazz numbers using everyday objects from trash can lids to Zippo lighters. Spending 29 years in residence in NYC until its last performance there in 2023, STOMP is world-renowned for their unique instrumentation. Rounding out the season is one of my personal favorite musicals I’ve had the pleasure to attend, Beetlejuice the Musical. This production takes the story that we know and love from Tim Burton’s 1988 film and expounds on the characters’ backstories, their grief, and their journeys to participate in life again with a spectacular score by musician Eddie Perfect.

I personally attended this show on Broadway in 2019 because I thought I’d be in for some laughs with the irreverent comedy promised (which is delivered in spades, I can assure you!), but left having felt deeply seen following a devastating loss.

For me, the show was the catalyst for some healing that I needed to allow to take place, but with that said, I would like to caution anyone who has recently suffered a great loss that this show may not be the one for you right now, and it briefly touches on the topic of suicide, so attend with your mental health in mind!

The 2026-2027 Broadway in Jackson season promises to bring back the live entertainment aspect to its fullest for the capitol city, so follow the link below to sign up for a season ticket package! This is the best way to ensure that you are able to find seats in your favorite section, and take advantage of package pricing! Single-show tickets will be available at a later date.

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