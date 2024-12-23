Comedian Ali Siddiq Comes to the Saenger Theater in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Ali Siddiq will bring his In The Shadows Tour to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Siddiq is a stand-up comedian and public speaker out of Houston, TX. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories.

People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and Live From Gotham, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch”. In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his “Mexicans Got On Boots” tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 14 million views, of a prison riot.

Doors will open at 6:00 PM and show will start at 7:00 PM.

Tickets for Ali Siddiq: In The Shadows range from $28 - $53 plus fees with VIP and Meet-and-Greet tickets priced at $123 plus fees.

