Broadway in Jackson Cancels 2024-25 Season

Broadway in Jackson has announced the cancellation of its 2024-25 season. A statement on the company's website states that "Thalia Mara Hall has been closed due to troublesome environmental and organic concerns that have rendered the venue unsafe to host events."

"Unfortunately there is currently still no timeline for remediation of those concerns," the statement continues.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas will continue on, however, but is now scheduled to appear at the Mississippi Coliseum on Friday December 27th.

All patrons who have renewed their Season Tickets will receive a full and immediate refund to the card they used to purchase.

Read the full statement below:

Dear Loyal Broadway in Jackson Season Ticket Holder,

As you are no doubt aware, Thalia Mara Hall has been closed due to troublesome environmental and organic concerns that have rendered the venue unsafe to host events. We have been monitoring the situation closely since early August, and unfortunately there is currently still no timeline for remediation of those concerns. As such, we must make several difficult decisions.

With no other venue capable of hosting our Direct from Broadway shows in the State of Mississippi, six of our seven season events will be cancelled. We will immediately begin booking the Broadway in Jackson 2025-2026 season, but commit to only present events when we are confident that Thalia Mara Hall is safe for you, our touring artists, and theater technicians.

While we are obviously disappointed by the recent problems and the lack of an expedient and thorough solution to those problems, we do have some good news to share.

We are pleased to report that, with a little creativity and the cooperation of the show’s producers, we will bring some holiday cheer with Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, now scheduled to appear at the Mississippi Coliseum on Friday December 27th. As a Broadway in Jackson season ticket holder, you will receive priority access to your email to the best seats via a special presale that begins now and will end on Friday, October 18.

Your commitment and investment in Broadway in Jackson has been critical to our ability

to produce the series since we began in 2015. Since then, and through a global pandemic, we reciprocate that commitment by never put you and your families at risk by asking you to attend an event in a venue that is not safe.

All patrons who have renewed their Season Tickets will receive a full and immediate refund to the card you used to purchase. While your refund will be instantly returned to your credit card, it may take 10-15 days for the refund to show up in your credit card statement.

Thank you for your continued support, we will be in touch with you about any

news on upcoming Broadway in Jackson seasons and news.

If you have any questions, please reach out to us at

subscribe@jacksonbroadway.com ﻿

- The Broadway in Jackson Team

