Biloxi Civic Orchestra Will Bring THE COMPOSER IS DEAD to Biloxi Saenger Theatre

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The Biloxi Civic Orchestra will present “The Composer Is Dead,” a family concert featuring music by Nathaniel Stookey and text by Lemony Snicket, on Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Biloxi Saenger Theatre. The performance begins at 6 p.m. and runs approximately 75 minutes.

The concert combines orchestral music with a murder mystery in which a composer has died and the orchestra’s sections become suspects. Through narration and musical clues, audiences are introduced to the instruments of a full symphony orchestra as the investigation unfolds.

Stookey composed “The Composer Is Dead,” with text by Snicket, the pen name of author Daniel Handler. The work introduces audiences to the different sections of an orchestra through a mystery that uses each instrument family as part of the story. The concert is designed for children, families, students and adults interested in learning more about orchestral music.

The program also includes Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre” and the “Intermezzo” from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen Suite No. 1.”

The performance marks the Biloxi Civic Orchestra’s debut as the resident orchestra of the Biloxi Saenger Theatre. The concert is presented by Riches Law Firm and is open to all ages. The orchestra has not announced an individual performer lineup for the engagement.

The performance will take place at the Biloxi Saenger Theatre, located at 170 Reynoir St. in downtown Biloxi. The historic venue reopened for live performances as part of ongoing efforts to restore the theater and bring concerts and other events back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

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