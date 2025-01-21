News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A TASTE OF IRELAND Comes to the Saenger Theater

The performance is on March 6th, 2025 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
A TASTE OF IRELAND Comes to the Saenger Theater
Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater has announced that A Taste of Ireland will be performing on March 6th, 2025 at 7:30 PM.

After premiering Off-Broadway last season, A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation - returns to stages across the USA in 2025, performing the show that has entertained thousands around the globe. Laugh, cry, and jig into the night with a production that is Celtic, for this generation.

Performed by former World Irish Dance champions, and featuring dancers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, A Taste of Ireland transports the audience through the story of Ireland’s tumultuous history, delivered with a pint of Irish wit.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM and the show will start at 7:30 PM.

Tickets range in price from $29.95 - $59.80 plus taxes and fees.




