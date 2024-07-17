A RED PLAID SHIRT Comes to The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ever wonder what home life would be like for Betty and Wilma if Fred and Barney retired? Well, that’s the flavor of our second summer show, A Red Plaid Shirt, by Canadian playwright Michael G. Wilmot, directed by Paul Fearn. Newly retired friends, Marty and Fred (Jim Last and Frank Swaringen), are handling retirement in very different ways ~ Marty wants to explore the open road on a new Harley, and Fred is focused on his health by inventing a variety of new ailments. With a little "redirection" from their wives (Lisa Derthick and Erin Renfree), the guys come up with a creative solution that helps them flex their muscles, work with sharp-pointy objects, and bring excitement back into their lives. Laugh your way through their journey of life after retirement.

A Red Plaid Shirt runs every weekend in August, Friday & Saturday, 8/2 – 8/31.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented regional theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 29th season, and our 21st Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, MSTW continues its dedication to present professional quality theatre that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the amphitheater is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Gold Mine property on North Main Street in Jackson, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying the company of friends and family. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars. And the weather is spectacular! No matter how hot it is during the day, you’re sure to need a jacket by the second act. No kidding.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates open at 6:30, show starts at 8:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnic dinners, your beverage of choice, camp chairs, and jackets.

