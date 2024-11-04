ZE ANI (IT'S ME) Comes to the Jerusalem Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ze Ani (It's Me) – The musical by Maor Zaguri will come to the Jerusalem Theatre this month. The performance is on 23 November. The production is directed and choreographed by Oz Morag, and features Maya Dadon, Elkana Marziano, Valerie Hamati, Haim Zanati, Inbal Bibi, Sharona Elimelech, Yossi Chetrit, and Shimrit Levi Sasson.

The musical's plot, interspersed with songs by Eyal Golan, focuses on the Toledanos, a Jerusalemite family who, from secularism, turned to the ultra-Orthodox lifestyle. The play centers on the coming-of-age journey of the youngest daughter, Adriana. The father, Naftali Toledano, founder and chief conductor of the Sephardi Orchestra of Jerusalem, is assisted by his protégé, paytan Eliyahu Elias.

The mother, Mercedes, a singer in a military band in her secular past, bequeaths her love for music to her three daughters: conservative Mirabel, rebellious Neri, and young Adriana, an instrumentalist in her father's orchestra. Although her ultra-Orthodox family forbids women's singing, Adriana dreams of following her mother's path and enlisting in the Navy band. During the endeavors to materialize her dream, Adriana encounters various life-changing characters and places.

