Miracle on South Division Street comes to Jerusalem Theatre this month. Performances run 27-30 November. The production is by Tom Dudzick and directed by Yael Valier. The cast includes Sarit Brown, Mordechai Buxner, Devorah Jaffe, and Andrea Katz.

Miracle on South Division Street tells the story of the Nowak family, living in the urban rubble of Buffalo, NY. Clara, the family matriarch, is firm in her belief that her family is special, as evidenced by the fact that the Blessed Mother herself miraculously materialized in her father’s barbershop 40 years ago. When the play opens, a family meeting is in progress. Daughter Ruth divulges her plan to finally tell the world about this family miracle. But during the course of the meeting, everyone’s faith is shaken when hitherto hidden information sheds doubt on the family legend. The results are thought-provoking, heartfelt, and hilarious.

Discussions will be held on the following dates:

27.11.24 Discussion with Shannon Nuszen follows

28.11.24 Discussion with Father William Russel follows

30.11.24 Discussion with Rabbi Dr. John Krug follows

The play and discussion are in English with no subtitles.

