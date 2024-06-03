I Capuleti e I Montecchi Comes to Jerusalem Lyric Opera

The performance is on  18th July 2024 at Harmonia Music Center.

By: Jun. 03, 2024
I Capuleti e I Montecchi Comes to Jerusalem Lyric Opera
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

V.Bellini I Capuleti e I Montecchi comes to Jerusalem Lyric Opera next month. The performance is on  18th July 2024 at Harmonia Music Center, Coresh Str. 1, Jerusalem.

The opera "I Capuleti e I Montecchi" is one of the most popular in the repertoire of musical theaters. Bellini follows tragedy Shakespeare, interpreted love and enmity as Rock, as an element beyond man`s control. With "I Cpauleti e I Montecchi" Bellini entered into his artistic maturity, demonstrating that he had now found his true personal style with melodies of exquisite beauty and dramatic expressiveness.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos