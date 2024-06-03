The performance is on 18th July 2024 at Harmonia Music Center.
V.Bellini I Capuleti e I Montecchi comes to Jerusalem Lyric Opera next month. The performance is on 18th July 2024 at Harmonia Music Center, Coresh Str. 1, Jerusalem.
The opera "I Capuleti e I Montecchi" is one of the most popular in the repertoire of musical theaters. Bellini follows tragedy Shakespeare, interpreted love and enmity as Rock, as an element beyond man`s control. With "I Cpauleti e I Montecchi" Bellini entered into his artistic maturity, demonstrating that he had now found his true personal style with melodies of exquisite beauty and dramatic expressiveness.
