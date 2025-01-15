HUMANS Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Humans is coming to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run 29 January - 29 March.

A holiday evening. A family sits around the table. Two parents, two daughters — one hosting the family for the very first time in her new home, with her loving partner, the other arriving after a painful breakup from her partner -- and a grandmother whose lucidity is gradually slipping away.

From drink to drink, secrets, anger, and repressed fears arise and bubble to the surface, threatening to shake up and undermine the family unit. Add to this that the new home is actually in an old, crumbling building, and we get an emotional, painful, and even amusing

picture.

After conquering Broadway and winning the Tony Award, the play Humans arrives at the

Cameri Theatre stage.

During the play, flashes of light are seen, and sound of an explosion is heard. Duration: 100 Minutes.

Comments