DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dear Evan Hansen will be presented for the very first time in Israel. Performances will run 23 January - 30 March.

Evan Hansen is a high school student struggling with social isolation. After a classmate commits suicide, the boy’s grieving parents mistakenly believe that Evan was their son’s close friend and seek to understand their child’s world through Evan.

To Evan’s surprise, from the moment this so-called "friendship" is revealed, to Evan’s surprise, everyone’s attitude towards him changes dramatically. To maintain his newfound social status, Evan chooses not to correct the grieving parents’ misunderstanding. Gradually, his little lie grows into a complex web of deceit and spirals out of control.

A moving story about growing up, about identity, and about the universal need to feel a sense of belonging.

An award-winning musical (winner of six Tony Awards and an Olivier award) that has captivated audiences on Broadway and in London.



Comments