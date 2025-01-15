YOUR ROOTS ARE SHOWING Ireland's Folk Conference Continues This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Your Roots Are Showing, Ireland's premier folk music conference, is officially underway at the INEC Gleneagle, Killarney, and runs until Sunday, 19th January.

This event brings together more than 90 showcasing artists, 60+ industry leaders, and 40+ workshops, panels, and discussions— There's still time to attend and immerse yourself in this exceptional event. www.showingroots.com

Your Roots Are Showing, honored legend Peter Rowan with its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award last night during its kick off concert, Folk iN Fusion. Rowan, a Grammy Award winner and six-time Grammy nominee whose illustrious career spans over five decades. From his early years learning under the tutelage of Bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe, to his time with the iconic band Old & In the Way, and his impressive solo career, Peter has made an indelible mark on the world of music.

The honor was presented before a sold out audience by Allison Brown, Emmy and Grammy winning banjo player, composer and producer, Co-founder of Compass Records, and Anna Kline, Business Development Director IBMA World of Bluegrass.

The Folk iN Fusion lineup included: bluegrass legend and recipient of the first-ever Your Roots Are Showing Lifetime Achievement Award Peter Rowan; 14 time GRAMMY-winning member of Alison Krauss & Union Station Ron Block; Two-time GRAMMY winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient Rhiannon Giddens, Sandy Kelly, Liam Ó Maonlaí, + many many more.

Conference events run until Saturday, 18th January and attendees can engage in an extensive programme hosted by a distinguished lineup of speakers, each contributing unique expertise to the celebration of folk and traditional music. Delve into Masterclasses with industry leaders like Ben Mandelson, Ron Block, and Lisa Schwartz; Panels on topics ranging from songwriting to navigating income streams; Workshops on DIY recording, storytelling, and sound therapy; Keynotes and In-Conversation Sessions with icons like Peter Rowan and Rhiannon Giddens; and Special Events like the Gig Fair and Song Suffragettes showcase.

The evening showcases, featuring over 90 acts, will feature world-class performances blending traditional and contemporary folk sounds, with notable acts such as Rodney Owl, Lorraine Nash, Patrick Stefan, The Henry Girls, Áine Tyrell, The Good Behaviours, Fiona Kennedy, Mark Lyndon, The 19th Street Band, Good Habits, Al Qahwa, Brídín, ADT, Paddy Dennehy, and many more. Showcases start each night at 6:30pm and run across 3 stages.

The conference culminates with a music trail through Killarney on Sunday.

It's not too late to book in with Day Passes + Showcases Tickets still available. Book at: www.showingroots.com.

