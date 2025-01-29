VERA&SON by Patrick Talbot to be Presented at Cork Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Inspired by Patrick Talbot's own mother, VERA&SON is a funny and poignant portrait of a mother and a son, and tells a story many will identify with. The mother passes away and spends a night back in her old house. After the family, and friends, and neighbours disperse, the son finds himself alone in the room with the coffin. What does he do? What else can be do? He chats to his mother.

VERA&SON looks at the unique relationship between a mother and son over a number of decades, set against the Ireland of the 1960s and 70s and beyond. VERA&SON is a funny and moving portrait of a larger than life woman whose resourcefulness, and quick humour, are utterly integral to the welfare and survival of the family around her. Featuring two of Cork's finest actors, Fionula Linehan and Michael Sands, Set Design is by Jim Queally, Lighting by Jamie Fehily, Costumes by Jessica Healy and Sound & Projection by Cormac O'Connnor. Fionula last worked with Patrick Talbot in his production of the Declan Hassett play SISTERS and Michael appeared in his production of WET PAINT by Shane Casey.

Patrick Talbot is a theatre producer, director, and playwright. Previous titles by Patrick include God Bless the Child (Based on stories by Frank O'Connor, The Everyman Cork, Cork Opera House, Gaiety Theatre Dublin, Lyric Theatre Belfast and two national tours); A Great Arrangement (The Everyman Cork, Gaiety Theatre Dublin, MAC Belfast and national tour); Intimacies and Elephants (Based on stories by Raymond Carver, The Everyman Cork) and Two Lord Mayors (co-written with James McKeon) (The Everyman Cork audio broadcast).

Comments