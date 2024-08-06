The Ark and Dublin Theatre Festival Will Present Theatre for Children as Part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ark and Dublin Theatre Festival are once again collaborating to bring audiences a specially curated programme of Irish and international work in Theatre for Children, as part of the Family Season in this year’s Festival.

This year, audiences can enjoy three productions from Ireland, The Netherlands and Belgium, specially created for young audiences. As part of their continuing work to make theatre ever more accessible, there will be an audio descriptive performance and touch tour and relaxed performances for the Irish production - An Ant Called Amy.

Julie Sharkey’s An Ant Called Amy, directed by Raymond Keane. A charming and moving story for ages 5-8 that tells the tale of an ant who learns to slow down (26-29 Sept).

Tickets: €15-€17.50. Duration: 40 mins

Audio described performance and Touch Tour: 29 Sept (4pm).

Relaxed performances: 27 Sept (12.15pm) & 28 Sept (11am)

BullyBully (Maas Theater and Dance, The Netherlands) a hilarious musical for ages 3+ told in the style of West Side Story (4-6 Sept).

Tickets: €15-€17.50. Duration: 40 mins.

Murmur (Grensgeval I.C.W. Aifoon, Belgium) an imaginative performance of acrobatic sound theatre that appeals to the senses, suitable for ages 4+ (11-13 Oct).

Tickets: €15-€17.50. Duration: 50 mins

