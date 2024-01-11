Sophie Motley Steps Down as The Everyman's Artistic Director

The Everyman's Artistic Director, Sophie Motley, is stepping down from her role as her term comes to an end. She will be returning to a freelance career as a theatre and opera director, dramaturg, and arts consultant.

In the last three years, Sophie has worked with the team to help The Everyman restore and then exceed pre-covid audience levels. She initiated multiple artist supports and programmes for theatre artists and in 2023 The Everyman supported over 250 Cork artists. Sophie has also programmed and directed award-winning productions and has brokered relationships with exciting national and international arts organisations and festivals and helped to deliver a range of Community & Engagement programmes.

Sean Kelly, CEO of The Everyman, said: “Sophie has made a tremendous contribution to The Everyman, taking our activities to places they had never been before. While we are sad to see her go, we're delighted that she'll be returning as freelance Director in Spring 2024 to direct The Everyman production of GATMAN! and we wish her every success in the next phase of her exciting career.”

Sophie Motley continued “While I'm sad to be leaving, I truly believe I have opened up The Everyman for more artists and audiences to enjoy our beautiful theatre. I look forward to seeing this historic building flourish and continue to grow, serving more artists and communities across Cork City and County.” The Everyman will shortly begin the process of recruiting a new Artistic Director.