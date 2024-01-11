Sophie Motley Steps Down as The Everyman's Artistic Director

She will be returning to a freelance career as a theatre and opera director, dramaturg, and arts consultant.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, Photo 1 Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5
BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January Photo 2 BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season Photo 3 Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season
Student Blog: Shaped by the Arts Photo 4 Student Blog: Shaped by the Arts

Sophie Motley Steps Down as The Everyman's Artistic Director

The Everyman's Artistic Director, Sophie Motley, is stepping down from her role as her term comes to an end. She will be returning to a freelance career as a theatre and opera director, dramaturg, and arts consultant.

In the last three years, Sophie has worked with the team to help The Everyman restore and then exceed pre-covid audience levels. She initiated multiple artist supports and programmes for theatre artists and in 2023 The Everyman supported over 250 Cork artists. Sophie has also programmed and directed award-winning productions and has brokered relationships with exciting national and international arts organisations and festivals and helped to deliver a range of Community & Engagement programmes.

Sean Kelly, CEO of The Everyman, said: “Sophie has made a tremendous contribution to The Everyman, taking our activities to places they had never been before. While we are sad to see her go, we're delighted that she'll be returning as freelance Director in Spring 2024 to direct The Everyman production of GATMAN! and we wish her every success in the next phase of her exciting career.”

Sophie Motley continued “While I'm sad to be leaving, I truly believe I have opened up The Everyman for more artists and audiences to enjoy our beautiful theatre. I look forward to seeing this historic building flourish and continue to grow, serving more artists and communities across Cork City and County.” The Everyman will shortly begin the process of recruiting a new Artistic Director. 



RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
January Leeds Date Set For New Dance-theatre Show SHED Following London Première Photo
January Leeds Date Set For New Dance-theatre Show SHED Following London Première

For its first date of 2024 SHED will head to Leeds' Riley Theatre on 27 January. More UK wide 2024 tour dates are currently being lined up.

2
Fun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouses BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FES Photo
Fun, Friendship And A Fabulous Sensory Show At Leeds Playhouse's BEAUTIFUL OCTOPUS CLUB FESTIVAL

Leeds Playhouse's Beautiful Octopus Club Festival – a four-day celebration of creativity for people with learning disabilities – is back this month offering fun, friendship and a fabulous sensory show.

3
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester Photo
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman to Perform Live In Manchester

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and West End star Norman Bowman bring their unique cabaret to Manchester for the first time. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatts THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questo Photo
World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors Theatre

The Questors Theatre will open their 2024 Studio season with the world premiere of a brand-new translation of the classic Cold War era play, The Physicists, by Russell Fleet.

More Hot Stories For You

The Everyman Launches New Concert SeriesThe Everyman Launches New Concert Series
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season
Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5
BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in JanuaryBARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
BELLOW in Ireland BELLOW
The Everyman, Cork (3/12-3/13)
WRONG JOVI: TRIBUTE TO BON JOVI in Ireland WRONG JOVI: TRIBUTE TO BON JOVI
The Everyman, Cork (3/29-3/29)
ONE NIGHT OF ADELE in Ireland ONE NIGHT OF ADELE
The Everyman, Cork (2/02-2/11)
JARLATH REGAN: YER MAN in Ireland JARLATH REGAN: YER MAN
The Everyman, Cork (4/04-4/05)
EDDI READER in Ireland EDDI READER
The Everyman, Cork (3/15-3/15)
PATRICK FEENEY LIVE IN CONCERT in Ireland PATRICK FEENEY LIVE IN CONCERT
The Everyman, Cork (2/16-2/16)
NEIL DELAMERE: NEIL BY MOUTH in Ireland NEIL DELAMERE: NEIL BY MOUTH
The Everyman, Cork (3/23-3/23)
AL PORTER NOW in Ireland AL PORTER NOW
The Everyman, Cork (2/03-2/03)
THE SHADOW OF A GUNMAN by Seán O'Casey in Ireland THE SHADOW OF A GUNMAN by Seán O'Casey
The Everyman, Cork (2/13-2/14)
ROCK ICONS SHOW in Ireland ROCK ICONS SHOW
The Everyman, Cork (4/06-4/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You