Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

The Irish Times has reported that O'Connor had passed away. No cause of death has been revealed.

She is survived by her three children. Her son, Shane, passed away last year at age 17 after committing suicide.

“I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him,” O'Connor said after cancelling all of her scheduled performances in 2022 following his death, the New York Post reveals.

Since her 1987 Grammy-nominated album The Lion and the Cobra, Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has produced an extensive body of work with influences that range from Irish folk songs to reggae.

In 2018, O'Connor changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat after converting to Islam.

O'Connor is perhaps most known for her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," a Prince cover that went #1 in 1990. Over the course of her career, O'Connor dropped 10 studio albums.

Photo: Andrew Catlin/Courtesy of SHOWTIME