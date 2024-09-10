Pan Pan to Present EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR at Whyte Recital Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pan Pan will present Exit, Pursued By A Bear by William Shakespeare at Whyte Recital Hall at the Royal Irish Academy of Music from October 3rd-13th as part of Dublin Theatre Festival.

The Winter's Tale - retold from the perspective of the Bear.

It was only a winter's tale. Leontes was just a jealous guy. It was obvious that this was going to happen time after time. His best friend, then his son, then his wife slip beyond the level of Leontes' dreams. He banishes what he believes to be his bastard daughter in despair, at which point Shakespeare brings the play to a screeching halt. But it's only Act Three. What's next, and why?

For five acts, Shakespeare requires his audience to be willing to be led beyond the usual limits of encounter. We rewind and watch the same scenes unfold. The queen decides she'll queen it no further - but can restoration or resolution take place in the dream world of Bohemia?

The answers may lie beyond language in Shakespeare's gestures towards movement, repetition, and transgression of boundaries in Pan Pan's response to The Winter's Tale.

Exit, Pursued By A Bear is Pan Pan's sixth version of a Shakespeare text, following internationally acclaimed productions of Mac-Beth7, The Rehearsal: Playing the Dane, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Everyone is King Lear in His Own Home, Der Sturm [The Tempest])|

Featuring founding member of Nature Theater of Oklahoma in her first time performing in Ireland, Anne Gridley, the production welcomes back many of Pan Pan's long time collaborators.

Performed by Salma Ataya, Mollyanna Ennis, Anne Gridley, Faith Jones, John Scott and Manuel Zschunke

Directed by Gavin Quinn

Set & Lighting Design: Aedín Cosgrove

Costume Design: Bruno Schwengl

Music and Sound Design: Brian Mooney

Costume Supervisor: Monica Ennis

Stage Manager: Clare Howe

Production Manager: Peter Jordan

Assistant Stage Manager: Sibéal Ní Mhaoileoin

Associate Artistic Director: Grace Morgan

Associate Designer: LaurA Fajardo Castro

Associate Producer: Alice Quinn-Banville

Academic Advisor: Amanda Piesse

Chief LX: Veronica Foo

Crew: Vincent Doherty, Adrian Leake

Producer: Emma Coen

ABOUT:

Pan Pan was founded in 1993 by Co-Artistic Directors Aedín Cosgrove and Gavin Quinn. The company has created over 50 new theatre and performance pieces and toured worldwide, receiving multiple national and international awards.

Since its inception, Pan Pan has constantly examined and challenged the nature of its work and has resisted settling into well-tried formulas. Developing new performance ideas is at the centre of the company's mission. All the works created are original, either through the writing (original plays) or through the totally unique expression of established writings. Pan Pan tries to approach theatre as an open form of expression and has developed an individual aesthetic that has grown from making performances in a host of different situations and conditions.

Pan Pan have toured extensively to prestigious venues and festivals around the world including BAM, Lincoln Centre, St Ann's Warehouse, NCPA China, Edinburgh International Festival Sydney and Melbourne Festivals, the Barbican and Hau Berlin.

Dublin Theatre Festival

Dublin Theatre Festival 2024 runs from 26 Sept - 13 Oct. It includes over 30 productions, featuring new voices as well as familiar faces, a wealth of Irish and International work, exploring stories about family, identity, migration, climate, colonial legacies, conflict and its resolution. The programme also strives to be ever more accessible with initiatives such as 10 for 10 (which will see 10% of tickets for select festival productions be available for €10 to under 30s, unwaged, freelance artists and arts workers). Priority booking for friends of the festival is now open and general booking commences 7 August. For more see dublintheatrefestival.ie

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Whyte Recital Hall at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, Dublin

Previews: Thursday 3 October and Friday 4 October

Premiere: Saturday 5 October

Runs: Sunday 13 October

SHOW TIMES: 7:30pm Tues - Sat, 6pm on Sundays, 2:30pm matinee on Sat 12th.

No shows on Mondays.

Dublin Theatre Festival Box Office - Tel: 01 677 8439 / https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/

