Local Artist Brings Her 'Tiny Town' Illustrations To The Stage of Cork Opera House

Local artist Susan Mulcahy's much loved ‘Tiny Town' illustrations are going to be making an appearance in Cork Opera House's new home-grown musical-comedy show Summer Revels!

Saucy Pups is a joyful and vibrant brand, created by Cork designer, Susan Mulcahy. Established in 2020, Saucy Pups has grown to offer a wide range of gloriously colourful products, including the joyful ‘Tiny Town' illustrations, happy stationery and greeting cards. Saucy Pups is a proud Irish Company. Everything is designed in Cork and printed sustainably in Ireland.

Saucy Pups' illustration of Cork is a celebration of the beautiful city highlighting all of its major landmarks in bold beautiful colours.

Summer Revels! features all things Cork. With a 100% Cork cast and production team, Summer Revels! Is filled with laughs and jokes any lifelong resident or new arrival to the city will enjoy. Through its extraordinary musical numbers and hilarious comedy sketches, Summer Revels! promises a brilliant night for the whole family.

According to Summer Revels! director, Killian Collins, "The beauty of Susans art paired with Summer Revels! unmissable script comes together in an all new iteration of her already loved illustration of Cork city."

“When Cork Opera House approached me about using my artwork in their upcoming Summer Revels production, it was an instant YES! What an honour to be featured on such an iconic stage.” says Mulcahy. “I'm really excited to be a part of such a fun production that will bring joy to the people of Cork. I know my Mom would be extremely proud of me if she could see it, my Mom was my biggest supporter."

To see Saucy Pups exclusive Cork City illustration, book your tickets now to see Summer Revels! in the Cork Opera House this July and August. - https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/whats-on/the-summer-revels/

