Imelda May in MOTHER OF ALL THE BEHANS to Play The Everyman Beginning This Week

Prior to returning to The Olympia in Dublin, Mother Of All The Behans starring Imelda May, will open at The Everyman, Cork on Tuesday 30th July, continuing until August 10th for a limited run only.

Join Imelda May for an evening of songs & stories celebrating the life of Brendan's Mammy. Mother of All the Behans is the story of his 'inspirational' mother Kathleen, a fascinating record of a remarkable life. Inspired by the songs and stories handed down through generations, this retelling is an entertaining journey through the social history of Dublin and the Behan family history.

Imelda May says “I'm thrilled to bring Mother of All The Behans to Cork! I'm delighted to reprise my role of Brendan Behan's extraordinary mother Kathleen in Peter Sheridan's incredible one woman play Mother Of All the Behans. I cannot wait to bring this play to you all in Cork City. Trust me, you'll love Kathleen as much as I do (even though we're both Dubs! :) See you there!”

Tickets from €31.Book online at everymancork.com, call 021 450 1673 or email info@everymancork.com. Phone and online orders are subject to a booking fee.

From the book by Brian Behan

Adapted & directed for the stage by Peter Sheridan

Additional material by Rosaleen Linehan

