Gemma Bradley and Stephen Byrne to Host Ireland's Young Filmmaker Awards

It's award season, and most importantly, it's time to reveal Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year! The 26th Annual Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year 2022, presented by Fresh International Film Festival, will air on RTÉ 2 television, April 14th at 7pm. Don't miss this celebration of the next generation of filmmakers.

Fresh Film encourages young people to make films by hosting an annual international film festival for young people, presenting Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards, acting as an advocate for young filmmakers and promoting their work worldwide.

Fresh International Film Festival invites young people from Ireland and overseas, aged 7 to 18 years, to create, exhibit, and share films. The festival provides an opportunity for these young filmmakers to have their work seen on a cinema and tv screen for the first time, and to compete for the title of Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year.

For their inaugural national televised event, the awards will be hosted by none other than Gemma Bradley and Stephen Byrne.

Derry native Gemma Bradley is a singer/songwriter and BBC radio presenter. She is a graduate of the British & Irish Modern Music Institute and a member of X Collective, a creative platform for the Irish music industry.

Returning to the role after hosting the award ceremony online last year, is Stephen Byrne, Dublin presenter and documentary filmmaker. Stephen's past work has included hosting RTÉ's coverage of The Oscars Red Carpet live from Los Angeles - chatting to the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Jeff Bridges, Nicola Coughlan, Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close.

Join the presenters as they share behind the scenes interviews, reveal the winning films, and welcome the stars to the stage for their acceptance speeches. This programme promises to enthuse the young people of Ireland to pick up a camera and tell their stories! Tune in to RTE 2, Thursday 14th April at 7pm.

Further details are available from www.freshfilmfestival.com.

