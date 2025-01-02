Full Schedule For Ireland's Folk Conference, Your Roots Are Showing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Your Roots Are Showing, Ireland's premiere folk music conference, will return for its 3rd annual edition from 15th to 19th January 2025 at the INEC Gleneagle, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Organised by the nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting folk music, this event promises an immersive celebration of Irish and global folk traditions.

Bringing together artists, industry professionals, and folk music enthusiasts from Ireland, the USA, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and beyond, the 5-day conference features live performances, professional development sessions, interactive workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.

The festivities kick off with an unmissable opening event on Tuesday, 14th January at 7pm. ‘Folk iN Fusion' showcases some of the most celebrated names in folk and roots music, with live performances from Rhiannon Giddens, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Peter Rowan, Ron Block, Thomas Gabriel, Sandy Kelly, and many more.

From Wednesday, 15th January to Saturday, 18th January, attendees can engage in an extensive programme hosted by a distinguished lineup of speakers, each contributing unique expertise to the celebration of folk and traditional music. Delve into Masterclasses with industry leaders like Ben Mandelson, Ron Block, and Lisa Schwartz; Panels on topics ranging from songwriting to navigating income streams; Workshops on DIY recording, storytelling, and sound therapy; Keynotes and In-Conversation Sessions with icons like Peter Rowan and Rhiannon Giddens; and Special Events like the Gig Fair and Song Suffragettes showcase.

The evening showcases, featuring over 90 acts, will feature world-class performances blending traditional and contemporary folk sounds, with notable acts such as Rodney Owl, Lorraine Nash, Patrick Stefan, The Henry Girls, Áine Tyrell, The Good Behaviours, Fiona Kennedy, Mark Lyndon, The 19th Street Band, Good Habits, Al Qahwa, Brídín, ADT, Paddy Dennehy, and many more. Showcases start each night at 6:30pm and run across 3 stages.

The conference culminates with a music trail through Killarney on Sunday.

The full schedule is online now.

Ticket options range from €15 to €110, including Full Access Passes, Student Passes, and Day Passes for Conference + Showcase events.

