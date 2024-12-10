FOLLIES Comes to Northern Ireland Opera in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Ireland Opera’s next major production at the Grand Opera House will be Follies, running next year.

The production won 7 Tony Awards on its debut on Broadway in 1971. Set in that same year, the girls of Weismann’s ‘Follies’ are returning with their partners to the decaying theatre on Broadway which holds so many memories for them for one last time before it is demolished. Time may have moved on, but inside the theatre old connections stir, rivalries flare and ghosts of the past are woken. By the time they all leave the theatre for one last time, their world’s will have shifted and nothing will be the same again.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Goldman from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, this legendary work features unforgettable songs including ‘Broadway Baby’, ‘I’m Still Here’, ‘Could I Leave You’, and ‘Losing My Mind’.

‘Follies’ will be directed by Cameron Menzies, Artistic Director of Northern Ireland Opera. His production of ‘Into The Woods’ at The Lyric Theatre, also with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, was awarded Best Production at The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards in 2022. It subsequently travelled to West Australian Opera in Perth where his production was remounted with an Australian cast to critical acclaim.

‘Follies’ was produced originally on Broadway by Harold Prince. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick. This production will take place by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

