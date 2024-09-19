David Gilna Brings A BOLT FROM D'BLUE Concludes in Dublin Featuring Tribute to Malachy McCourt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After 87 performances across the globe, award-winning Irish playwright and performer David Gilna will present his final staging of the critically acclaimed one-man show, A Bolt From D'Blue, on Wednesday, October 9th, at Dublin's Lark Concert Hall. This emotional last performance is set to be an unforgettable tribute to both the power of survival and the legacy of Irish storytelling giant Malachy McCourt.

Following its successful World Premiere on January 15th, 2022, at The New York Irish Center during the 1st Irish Festival, A Bolt From D'Blue has captivated audiences across the world, selling out over 80 performances. The play recounts Gilna's near-death experience when, at just 18 years old, he was struck by lightning. The bolt sent 300,000 volts of electricity through his body, stopping his heart and forever altering the course of his life. Gilna's journey through trauma and recovery is woven into an engaging narrative, filled with both humor and raw emotion, making this show a must-see for theater lovers.

In a heartfelt and symbolic gesture, this final performance will feature the ashes of the late Malachy McCourt, the beloved Irish actor, author, and broadcaster, who was a great inspiration to Gilna. McCourt's ashes will be brought to the stage by his daughter, Siobhan McCourt, and his close friend and radio co-host, John McDonagh. In tribute, a host of Irish and New York artists, including Al Gonzales, Annie Lanzillotto, Frank Allen, Brendan O'Neill, Glenn Gannon, Nadia Missaoui, Orla Doherty, Nawal Elbadri and Noel O'Grady, will join together in a rendition of the iconic Irish ballad The Auld Triangle, under the Creative Director Sean Gilligan.

Gilna's personal narrative of overcoming adversity resonates deeply with audiences, as he shares not only the physical impact of surviving a lightning strike but also the profound emotional and spiritual transformation that followed. A Bolt From D'Blue masterfully balances the weight of this life-changing event with humor, hope, and resilience, leaving audiences moved and inspired.

"A Bolt From D'Blue is a perfect example of what live theatre is about: lifting spirits, bringing people together and inspiring us all," says Don Creedon of Poor Mouth Theatre Company in New York City.

With the final show in Dublin marking the end of an extraordinary run, this performance will celebrate Gilna's journey and the unforgettable legacy of Malachy McCourt.

Tickets are available now for the last performance of A Bolt From D'Blue on Wednesday, October 9th at the Lark Concert Hall, Dublin. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this electrifying and poignant theatrical experience for the last time.

