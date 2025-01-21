Cork Opera House Launches Strategic Plan 2025-2030

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cork Opera House launched its Strategic Plan 2025–2030 at an event attended by Cork’s Lord Mayor, along with various city dignitaries and stakeholders. The forty-page document outlines the historic venue’s main objectives for the coming five years and how it intends to achieve its goals, while balancing commercially successful productions alongside developing an ambitious in-house artistic programme.



CEO Eibhlín Gleeson, Chair of the Board, Tim Healy and Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond all spoke enthusiastically about the Strategic Plan at the launch, which also saw a number of artists perform live in the main auditorium.



Among the objectives cited in the Strategic Plan for the coming years are: a focus on large-scale shows, musicals and traditional theatre; prioritising classic repertoire and nurturing opera talent through programmes such as the Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artist programme; championing diversity and inclusion throughout its programme and taking steps to welcome marginalised communities through accessible performances, community workshops and culturally sensitive programming; a dedicated rehearsal space for in-house productions and a focus on sustainability.



“As we look forward to the next five years, Cork Opera House is poised for an even more ambitious future,” said Ms Gleeson. “The strategic plan for 2025-2030 lays out a bold vision that builds upon our rich heritage, focussing on our programme, our community, our history, our people, our infrastructure and our financial health.



“This period will see us develop plans that include not only enhancing our producing capacity and facilities but also expanding our outreach initiatives, strengthening our partnerships, and increasing our accessibility. We are committed to ensuring that everyone in our community can experience the transformative power of the arts."



The document also promises a commitment to working with local festivals and Cork artists over the next five years, while also working to develop ticket pricing structures in support of artists, allowing them to experience performances at the Cork Opera House without financial barriers.



“In crafting this strategy, we have embarked on a journey to shape the future of Cork Opera House, ensuring its relevance, vitality, and sustainability for generations to come” said Mr Healy. “We recognise the importance of honouring our rich heritage; while embracing innovation and adaptability in an ever-changing world.”

Cllr Mary Rose Desmond, Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee concluded: "By embedding this strategy in our daily operations, we ensure that every decision we make contributes to the realisation of our vision for Cork Opera House. This plan will enable us to build on our strengths, address challenges, and seize new opportunities for growth and development. With this strategic approach, we are poised to reinforce Cork Opera House’s role as a cornerstone of the cultural life of our city and a beacon of artistic excellence."

